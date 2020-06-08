Foodbank to hold another mass distribution at Nutter Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank will host another mass food distribution at the Nutter Center for Greene County residents Wednesday, June 10.
It asks that clients do not line up before 10:00 a.m. and to empty their trunk so that the team can safely place food directly into cars.
Traffic will pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road. Police officers and Ohio National Guard members will direct traffic.
The Foodbank asks that only two cars per household come to the distribution.
