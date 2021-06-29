Food and vaccine distributions helping people get back on their feet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank in Dayton teamed up with multiple organizations Tuesday to provide people with free food and a chance at getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Dixie Drive-In.

“Some people are still trying to recover from the pandemic, losing their jobs. Kids are home from school that means additional daycare expenses, additional food expenses,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer for The Foodbank.

Rose Jackson is already vaccinated, but is one of the people who took part in getting free food.

“It really helps out a lot. I’m in-between job. [I] do got on, but it takes a couple weeks before I’m starting,” said Jackson.

An RTA bus pictured underneath the Dixie Drive-In movie screen, providing COVID-19 vaccinations for people.

Jackson says when it comes to food during the pandemic, things either aren’t on the shelves or too expensive, which is why events like this are so helpful. “It’s a blessing, it really is. You just try to make it in-between, it just really helps out a lot.”

For those who missed out on the opportunity for free food and a COVID vaccine today, Truesdale says there will be another food distribution vaccine clinic August 10 at the Dixie Drive-In.