First COVID-19 case in Ohio juvenile corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine confirmed Ohio’s first COVID-19 case in a juvenile corrections facility during Wednesday, April 22, press briefing.

DeWine added that both the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Cuyahoga County Health Department have been working with the facility.

The facility was unnamed but DeWine assured Ohioans that the staff are taking the proper precautions and that the living units in the facility do not intermingle.

The youth that tested positive is being treated and the others that live in the same unit are being monitored.