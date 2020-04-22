Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

First COVID-19 case in Ohio juvenile corrections facility

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine confirmed Ohio’s first COVID-19 case in a juvenile corrections facility during Wednesday, April 22, press briefing.

DeWine added that both the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Cuyahoga County Health Department have been working with the facility.

The facility was unnamed but DeWine assured Ohioans that the staff are taking the proper precautions and that the living units in the facility do not intermingle.

The youth that tested positive is being treated and the others that live in the same unit are being monitored.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS