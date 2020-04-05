Closings
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

Ferguson Hall staff parody ‘Frozen 2’ to make students smile

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at Ferguson Hall Freshman School in Beavercreek made a video reminding students they were still working and that they missed them, but they added a little Disney flair to it.

Assistant Principal Johnathan Webb told 2 NEWS that they decided to do the video because they missed their students and wanted to show them that they were thinking of them.

“We want them to smile even though the circumstances aren’t great,” Webb said.

The schools Facebook page shares encouraging words with students, reminding them that teachers and staff are there for them even if they aren’t physically present.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS