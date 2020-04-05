Ferguson Hall staff parody ‘Frozen 2’ to make students smile

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at Ferguson Hall Freshman School in Beavercreek made a video reminding students they were still working and that they missed them, but they added a little Disney flair to it.

Assistant Principal Johnathan Webb told 2 NEWS that they decided to do the video because they missed their students and wanted to show them that they were thinking of them.

“We want them to smile even though the circumstances aren’t great,” Webb said.

The schools Facebook page shares encouraging words with students, reminding them that teachers and staff are there for them even if they aren’t physically present.