DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration Panel got together to discuss the approval of vaccinating children ages 5 through 11 with Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination.

“It’s going to be a huge step towards being able to get a handle on the number of new cases,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Greene County resident Meghan Morgan, her husband, and their eldest son are all vaccinated. While her youngest are under the age of 12, Morgan says if approved, her children will get the vaccination. “We absolutely plan to get our younger two vaccinated as soon as it’s available,” said Morgan.

This decision comes after many of Morgan’s husband’s family members have been hospitalized and even died from the virus. Due to this, Morgan says both she and her sons see vaccination as a way to protect both a father and husband. “We have decided that we’re going to do everything to protect him. Even more so, this feels like a small part to protect our community,” said Morgan.

On the other side of the COVID-19 vaccination debate, Dara Sorensen says for now, she and her husband have decided against vaccinating their 7 and 10-year-old sons.

“There’s just a lot of uncertainties right now. We’ve done our research. We’re not anti-vax in general, they’re all vaccinated with the traditional vaccines. We’re just not comfortable with how fast this one has come out,” said Sorensen.

Although Sorensen herself isn’t vaccinated, her husband is and she wishes more people would be understanding about families making independent choices. “I believe it’s a choice that needs to be made by each family, not one-size-fits-all. Don’t be pressured into something you might not be comfortable giving your children.”

After catching COVID-19 while pregnant with her fifth child and spreading it to her other children at home, fully vaccinated mother Bianca Battis says she’s now on the fence about vaccinating her children if the Pfizer pediatric vaccination is approved.

“I thought I was safe and thought I was protecting me and my babies. I still caught it and brought it home I feel to all of my children. I didn’t feel really safe anymore,” said Battis.

However, Dr. Colon says getting vaccinated against the virus continues to be the most efficient way for prevention, and encourages parents on the fence about the vaccination to talk with pediatricians.

“Talk to the experts that have been taking care of kids who’ve been sick, by those who’ve been infected by COVID. To be able to get a really good balance on the information,” said Dr. Colon.