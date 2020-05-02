Closings
FDA grants remdesivir emergency approval for COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  The Food and Drug Administration has granted an “emergency use authorization” for the experimental drug Remdesivir, allowing doctors to use it in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

President Trump announced the decision Friday alongside the CEO of Gilead Sciences, the company that developed Remdesivir.

Previously the use of the drug was limited to clinical trials and or in the most critical patients who had no other options.  Those trials showed early success, helping many patients to shorten their recovery time.

“We were prepared and ready for this virus,” Daniel O’Day, CEO for Gilead Sciences, which originally developed the drug to treat Ebola, said Friday morning on the Today show.

