FDA could approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A recent New York Times article suggests that The Food and Drug Administration could be approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as Labor Day, September 6th.

“We’re elated about it. There’s been a lot of pressure on the FDA from all kinds of constituents saying lets get this fully approved,” said Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein. Though the CDC’s reported over 192 million Americans have at least begun their first vaccination dose, news of a Pfizer FDA approval is positive.

However, Dr. Weinstein says the process to get to full FDA approval isn’t a short one. “They look at you know all the data that’s been accumulated in all the clinical trials from phase 1 to phase 3,” said Dr. Weinstein.

In Montgomery County, Public Health Supervisor Dan Suffoletto says they hope this approval gets unvaccinated people in the county to rethink the9r decision. “This just goes to show how safe the vaccine is. So, it’ll put some peoples mind at ease and hopefully increase that vaccination rate,” said Suffoletto.

In Clark County, Health Department Communications Coordinator Nate Smith says the county is seeing an uptick in cases. “Approaching 70 cases already this week. We’re definitely seeing our numbers tick up. So, it’s kinda an all hands on deck approach towards education or vaccination right now,” said Smith.

Smith, also excited for an earlier than expected approval so cases can hopefully go back down. Dr. Weinstein said many patients he’s seen who are unvaccinated have expressed concerns over vaccine emergency approval, and feels that an FDA approval might put people at ease.

“I suspect that there will be a population of people who will go out just on their own and get vaccinated now. Then, there will be those where it becomes a mandate and they have to get vaccinated for their job,” said Dr. Weinstein.

WDTN reached out to the FDA for comment on a specific timeline, and received this statement:

“We cannot comment on specific timing. As we have said, our ongoing review of the biologics license application for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is moving forward as rapidly as possible in keeping with the high-quality complete assessment that the public expects from the FDA. We recognize that for some, the FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines may bring additional confidence and encourage them to get vaccinated. Acknowledging the urgency related to the current state of the pandemic, we have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach, including identifying additional resources such as personnel and technological resources from across the agency and opportunities to reprioritize other activities, in order to complete our review to help combat this pandemic surge.”