DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass?

Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to get a booster shot.

Until approval, Americans faced a confusing list of who was eligible, under the new rules, anyone 18 or older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose. Experts said people can mix-and-match boosters from any company.

“We have 11 yes’s and zero no’s and vote number 1 passes,” Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The CDC’s approval came hours after the FDCs gave the okay to expand the eligibility for the third shot.

A decision that came after many states saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and 14 states started urging people to get their boosters despite no federal recommendations.

“A third shot, a booster shot, six months after your second shot of Moderna of Pfizer, dramatically reduces your risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean at Brown University School of Public Health said.

Nationally, about 17% of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.

“The rate of disease is markedly lower, for those who received their booster shot,” Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the CDC said.

Friday’s new guidelines don’t really change things for anyone who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the wait already was just two months. Doctors want to emphasize boosters are a great idea but people getting their first round of shots is going to be how we stop the spread of this virus.

“Readily available, across the county, it doesn’t take a lot of time, it should be easy for people to do and that is what our focus is on,” Jen Psaki, the White Press Secretary said.