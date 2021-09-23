FDA approves Pfizer booster dose, local medical experts react

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of a Pfizer booster dose for certain groups of people, many local health experts say this will help add an extra layer of protection to our most vulnerable.

The FDA’s Pfizer booster approval applies to people ages 65 and older, and those who’re high risk…like hospital workers. For people to begin getting these doses, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also have to give their approval, which is expected sometime Thursday, September 23.

In Dayton and Montgomery County, Public Health Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto says he and his team are ready to provide boosters if/when approved.

“There’s ample of supply for what we need, and we have no concern for the number of doses that would be available,” said Suffoletto.

However, Suffoletto says the main concern right now is with the unvaccinated. Currently, only 51.5% of people in the county have at least started the vaccination process. Suffoletto says as they wait for boosters, he and his team continue to encourage people to get their first dose as well.

“Even though we’re talking about booster doses…we really need to emphasize the need for that first dose. The first dose is very important. People shouldn’t be only focusing on the booster dose. We really need to be focusing on the people who’ve not gotten that vaccine yet,” said Suffoletto.

With hospitals across the country and here in The Miami Valley overflowing with COVID-19 cases, and fully vaccinated people getting and spreading the virus too, medical experts are hopeful a booster can combat some of these setbacks.

