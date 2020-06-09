Families reunite with assisted living residents during outdoor visits

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Many families reunited with loved ones in long-term care facilities Monday as state officials lifted some restrictions on visits.

Assisted living and intermediate care facilities in Ohio began allowing outdoor visitation Monday for the first time in about three months.

Monday afternoon marked the first time Mary Jane Hlavac was able to see her family in-person since her facility was closed to visitors due to COVID-19.

Her son Jon told 2 NEWS she moved into Randall Residence of Centerville three days before visitors were kept out.

“It was not good,” Mary Jane Hlavac said. “It was very painful emotionally.”

“The hardest part has been that the boys can’t visit with their grandmother,” Jon Hlavac said. “They love her. She loves them. And every grandparent who’s listening to this thing knows how much you want to see your grandkid.”

Monday was the first day Randall Residence of Centerville allowed visitors of its assisted living and independent living residents onto the patio.

“It was a pleasure being able just to see them, but as I say sometimes, it’s a little frustrating you can’t get closer, but it’s not feasible,” said Paul Mantey, another assisted living resident.

Visits to the facility are currently by appointment only, according to Ken Scribner, executive director. Everyone has to sign in and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Masks are a must, and visitors are required to keep a safe distance from residents, Scribner said. The staff is also checking the temperatures of residents several times a day, he added.

“I think the joy is what comes in the building after the visit,” Scribner said. “You can see the eyes smile underneath the masks.”

For the Hlavac family, Monday’s visit was just the first of several more to come.

“It feels tremendous,” Mary Jane Hlavac said. “It feels beautiful. Like it’s supposed to be.”

Indoor visits at assisted living and intermediate care facilities remain prohibited in Ohio.

Ohio nursing homes are still closed to both indoor and outdoor visitation.