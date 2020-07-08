Fairborn’s Bluegrass and Blues canceled in light of pandemic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Fairborn, its City Council and the Greene County Health Department have decided to cancel the Bluegrass and Brew event that concludes the Summer Concert Series.

Organizers said in a post to Facebook that its primary concern is the health, safety and welfare of its residents, employees and visitors.

The city said that residents are encouraged to stay informed about COVID-19 prevention measures, symptoms, and treatment by reading through the Ohio’s COVID-19 web-site.

