Fairborn students get Easter surprise

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A local school district brought students some holiday cheer while practicing social distancing. Fairborn Primary School hosted an Easter celebration but not with normal things like Easter-egg hunts and pictures.

The Easter Bunny made an appearance during weekly breakfast and lunch hand-outs. Every student was given meals for the next five days. In total, the school district distributes about 600 meals daily, 300 of those are given out at Fairborn Primary School.

“Normally at lunch between K-8 we serve around 2,300 meals, so we’re only getting about a quarter of that,” Kathleen Houseman, Food Services Supervisor for Fairborn City Schools said.

School staff said the weekly meet-ups help them get through these tough times as well.

“Students come through just to see their teachers so it’s been really rewarding for all of us too,” said Vicki Hudepohl, Principal at Fairborn Primary School.

“It means the world to me to be able to see my kids during this time. I just want to feel connected to them any way that I can,” said Christy Hoffman, a 3rd-grade teacher at Fairborn Primary.