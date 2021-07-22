Expiring vaccine increase, shot rollout decline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medical experts in The Miami Valley are expressing concern over more and more vaccinations not being used, and going to waste. “We see this tool that we can use to fight this virus going to waste. That is very frustrating,” said Kettering Health Vice President of Clinical Outcomes Dr. Patrick Lytle.

In Clark County, virus cases have gone up. “Our low point in our cases was before the 4th of July weekend, and we had 3 confirmed cases that week. Since then, the next week we saw 17 confirmed cases,” said CCCHD Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

However, Patterson says he and his team are working to keep vaccinations in use. “We certainly check all of our expiration dates. With the pace we’re using vaccinations right now, it looks like we’ll actually use them up several weeks before they expire,” said Patterson.

In Montgomery County, Public Health Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto says people just aren’t showing up in large number to get vaccinated. “Obviously as vaccines expire that eliminates the chance of someone using that vaccine in other locations where there may not be an ample supply. However, manufacturers are continuingly manufacturing more supply, and vaccine is becoming more and more available,” said Suffoletto.

Dr. Lytle and other health workers are encouraging people to listen to vaccine science, and get their shot. “If you’ve seen the patients who get sick who thought they weren’t gonna get sick, I think you’d step up to the plate and get vaccinated. We’ve had patients go ‘can I get the vaccine now?’…well…you have covid right now.”

