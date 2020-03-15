Live Now
Gov. DeWine is giving an update as 36 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio
Closings
There are currently 86 active closings. Click for more details.

Expert urging President Trump to stop shaking hands

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump after he announced the declaration of a national emergency in reaction to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Rose Garden at the White House March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is facing a national health emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and 30 people have died from the virus in the United States, according to The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he’s trying to get President Donald Trump to stop shaking hands.

Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he’s “working on” getting Trump to greet people he meets with elbow bumps instead of handshakes as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe.

READ MORE: Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus

Trump, a self-described germaphobe, avoided handshakes before jumping into politics in 2015. The president said he’s now having trouble giving up the instinctive “habit” of shaking hands.

The chief of the World Health Organization, meanwhile, says that even elbow bumps bring people too close together.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS