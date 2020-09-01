Expected order will outline COVID-19 reporting in Ohio schools

Coronavirus

DeWine on schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine’s latest coronavirus news conference focused on how communities and parents are informed of positive COVID cases within school systems.

A forthcoming order will outline a three-step report system to ensure the community, parents, and staff members are informed.

First, if a child comes into any type of contact with another who tested positive, parents will be notified immediately. Second, if anyone in the school building tests positive, names and identifications of the person will be withheld but parents will be notified of the positive case and whether their child is suspected of having contact. Lastly, the public will be notified of any coronavirus activity within the school system.

“As we’ve said before, schools are going to have cases. They’re going to have positive cases because they’re in the community, so when there’s community spread, there’s going to be spread within the schools. We should understand that when the data is published,” DeWine said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also announced that 951 schools are receiving their grant requests of the $50 million in CARES Act funding to provide WiFi hotspots and devices for students. He says an estimated 645,000 students will benefit.

