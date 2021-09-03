Every county in Ohio has highest level of coronavirus transmission: CDC

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – All Ohio counties are now rated in the red with high community transmission of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County was the last of 88 counties in the state to reach a high status.

The CDC’s color code system uses COVID-19 case rates and percent test positivity over seven-day periods. The case rate period currently reflects Thursday, Aug. 26, through Wednesday, Sept. 1, while percent positivity reflects Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Aug. 30.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports double-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment in every age group.

The highest increase is among those under the age of 17.

There’s been a more than 68% increase in hospital admissions in that group over the last week, according to OHA.

Hospitals report 1 in 8 new hospital admissions are COVID-19.

1 in 5 ICU cases are COVID-positive patients.

60 days ago, just 1 in 42 ICU cases were COVID-19 positive.