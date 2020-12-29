Entertainment venues hope to receive relief through Save Our Stages Act

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several local entertainment venues are hoping to receive federal relief now that the Save Our Stages Act has been signed into law.

The Save Our Stages Act, which is part of the federal COVID-19 relief package, allocates $15 billion for independent performing arts venues, movie theaters, museums, zoos and other cultural centers.

With the doors still closed and the seats still empty, several theaters across the Miami Valley are approaching ten months of being shut down.

“Just in April, May and June, we lost $2-3 million, just in those months alone,” said Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live, which operates several entertainment venues in Dayton.

Dayton Live has advocated for the Save Our Stages Act for several months, Sutton said.

“Our venues are incredibly expensive to maintain,” he said. “We have about 700 thousand square foot of space.”

Sutton estimates by the time the pandemic ends, Dayton Live will have had to cancel at least 1,000 shows across its venues.

The Save Our Stages Act targets smaller businesses, offering grants of up to $10 million through the Small Business Administration.

The grants can be used to cover costs like payroll, rent, mortgages and personal protective equipment.

“It not only affects the performers and those who work at those venues, but also our small businesses, our restaurants and others that depend on people who come to the Schuster or the Vic,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Sutton remains optimistic the shows eventually will go on.

“For us, it’s really going to make a difference because we won’t come out of this with overwhelming debt, and that debt is what is killing these venues across the country,” he said.

Grant applications are expected to open within the next few weeks.