Enclave Senior Living in Springboro gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents and workers at Enclave living facility in Springboro get COVID-19 vaccine.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents and workers at Enclave Senior Living Facility in Springboro received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon. The vaccines were administered by CVS.

Health experts like CVS Pharmacist Patrice Desalvo say seniors are the most vulnerable when it comes to the coronavirus, meaning this vaccine is important.

“The highest rates of death are in this population. To prevent death and to make sure we can see our grandparents again, we’re vaccinating as soon as we can,” said Desalvo.

Enclave remained COVID-19 case free until they were hit with cases in October of 2020. Now, the facility is back to being case free, and they hope the vaccine helps them stay that way.

“This is a step to keeping our residents safe, getting back to somewhat normal life,” said Enclave Executive Director Deobrah Katsetos.

Katsetos said 85 of their residents received the vaccine, with only around 10 deciding against it. Rose Doyle is a resident at Enclave, and feels it’s important to get vaccinated.

“I wanna protect myself and my family, and anyone else I can possibly help. If I don’t…what have I got to lose really,” said Doyle.

Doyle’s goal is to see her family and friends outside of the facility more.

“It’s awful when you can’t do anything you know? You miss your family. But…we’re all in this together so we have to try and do the best we can,” said Doyle.

Monday was the first dose of vaccinations for workers and residents at the care facility. The second dose will be Feb. 1.