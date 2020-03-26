Breaking News
Ohio sees unemployment claims top 180,000
Closings
There are currently 109 active closings. Click for more details.

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — Americans are stockpiling eggs during the coronavirus pandemic as they cook more meals at home, and that’s leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.

According to the most recent Nielsen data, egg sales went up 44% for the week ending March 14 compared with a year ago.

Walmart and other big grocers have set limits in recent days on purchases of eggs and other high-demand products.

A commodity market research firm says retailers are ordering up to six times their normal egg volumes and they’ve depleted the supply that producers were beginning to build for Easter.

Meanwhile, wholesale egg prices have risen 180% since the beginning of March.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS