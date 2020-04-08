Breaking News
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Economists fear national housing crisis

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) – Economists worry that the federal aid that is being used to boost the economy now due to the coronavirus pandemic is only postponing a housing crisis.

The more than $2 trillion stimulus package gives protection to some Americans by delaying eviction and foreclosure. 

Dr. Solomon Greene from the Urban Research Group says that eventually, the rent will be due again and their needs to be a long-term plan in place.

“Renters are most likely to be the most hard hit by the crisis. They tend to have lower incomes. They also work in the industries that we’re seeing are losing jobs,’ said Greene.

Experts are comparing the predicted housing crisis to that of 2008. 

Some members of Congress say there need to be more incentives for home builders, while others say Congress should wait to see what happens before they put anything into action.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS