Dublin Pub begins deliveries amid bar, restaurant closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the shutdown of bars and restaurants, which will be take-out or delivery only. Owner of Dublin Pub, Steve Tieber, said the new restrictions will likely hit his business hard.

“We lost about 100 reservations on Friday night right away,” Tieber said. “We have about 40 employees — a little bit more than that — and I would like to keep them employed for as long as we can without doing cutoffs.”

Instead of closing the doors completely, they’re making necessary adjustments for their employees.

“My employees are of the utmost concern for me right now. I want to make sure these guys can still make a living wage and we’re not struggling,” said Anthony Good, General Manager at Dublin Pub.

In addition to Grubhub and DoorDash deliveries, you can now place an order for delivery directly from the restaurant.

“Most of our servers are hopping over to do delivery for us. I imagine they’ll maintain about the same amount of hours. My kitchen staff, none of those guys are catching a break at all. They’ll maintain about the same amount of hours if not more,” Good said.

According to Dublin’s staff, St. Patrick’s Day at the pub is normally the largest celebration in Ohio, and though this year will be different you can still get items needed to celebrate at home.

“We’re going to stay open like we normally would. We’re going to open up at 5:30 for carry-out. We’re still giving away 100 free t-shirts to the first 100 carry-out orders. We’ll do carry-out until noon and then at noon we’re going to start delivery as well,” Tieber said.