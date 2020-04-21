Live Now
DPS making plans after governors announcement

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Public Schools_91368

Thousands of Miami Valley students and teachers are now preparing to teach and learn remotely for the rest of the school year after Governor DeWine canceled in-person classes.


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is working on a plan for students to return school property when collecting personal belongings after Gov. Mike DeWine announced schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

To follow proper social distancing rules, families will have to schedule times to come in.

The updated plan will be shared with families in mid-May so that they can arrange times to bring things back and collect personal items before the end of May.

DPS will also continue to provide online learning and paper packets to students for the remainder of the school year.

Registration for next school year is available online. Please contact 937-542-5555 if you need support in registering your child.

