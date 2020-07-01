Downtown businesses anticipate ‘tough’ few months ahead as Dayton Dragons season is canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some downtown business owners say they have already taken a substantial hit due to the cancellation of Dayton Dragons games, and they anticipate a challenging few months ahead as Minor League Baseball cancels its entire 2020 season.

Some people who work near Day Air Ballpark told 2 NEWS the neighborhood has been noticeably different without the Dayton Dragons games.

Business owners and fans are now trying to remain hopeful about next year.

“I would like it if they did have a season, but…I’m just looking forward to the next year,” said Wade, an 8-year-old Dragons fan.

Wade practices his baseball skills at Ted Mills Baseball, a business near the ballpark.

“It’s just the traffic and just the surrounding restaurants and the vibrant downtown, it’s just going to lose that,” said Kelly Woods, operator of Ted Mills Baseball.

Next door, Brixx Ice Company has significantly scaled down its staff, according to general manager Chris Bhai.

“During the baseball in the summer, we’re as busy as just about any place in Dayton,” Bhai said. “We have almost 50 staff members at any given time. We’re running 10, 15 servers, and nowadays we’re running three to four servers at a time.”

Business at Brixx Ice Company is down as much as 60 to 70 percent compared to days when the Dragons would be playing, Bhai said.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Bhai said. “It really will be. It’s going to be tough for us to make it.”

Bhai said his team is hoping to schedule more events in the restaurant’s banquet room.

“We have been here on this corner for 19 years almost,” Bhai said. “18 years, going to be our 19th season. So we’re ready to try to weather the storm. We’re going to do our best to be here.”

Brixx Ice Company has also reduced its hours, closing at 10 p.m. each night, Bhai said.