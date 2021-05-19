Confused about the CDC’s updated mask guidance? Here are the do’s and don’ts

Do’s and don’ts of the CDC’s updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance can be confusing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed concern that many are taking the new guidance too literally, removing masks all together.

“I think people are tired of wearing masks, and they want to jump quickly to, ‘We don’t have to wear any masks anymore,’ even when that is not the recommendation coming out of public health,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.

Weinstein said for a fully vaccinated person, masks are only needed in certain situations, “If they’re going to a hospital, skilled nursing facility or an airplane they need to wear a mask.”

However, unvaccinated people should continue to wear their masks in most settings to prevent catching COVID-19.

“We’re still seeing admissions to the hospitals. We’re still seeing people dying from it. Almost all of that is people who’re not vaccinated,” said Weinstein.

Georgia Larson and her husband are fully vaccinated, and their 12-year-old daughter just received her fist dose of Pfizer’s vaccine at a Greene County Public Health vaccine clinic.

Larson said the family is confused about which mask guidance to follow, but will follow state guidelines until June 2.

“We’re just gonna play it by ear. We’re comfortable with it, it’s just other people around don’t seem to be as comfortable,” said Larson.

Weinstein encourages people to make sure their information is accurate when reading about the COVID-19 vaccine. Reading CDC guidelines when released and reaching out to a primary care physicians with questions could help as well.