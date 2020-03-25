Dorothy Lane Market utilizes social distancing stickers to keep shoppers safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dorothy Lane Market has added floor stickers to encourage social distancing while you pick up your groceries.

“When you spot the dot, please stop, and we’ll help you as soon as we can,” said store officials in a Facebook post.

Dorothy Lane is the latest grocery store to incorporate this type of safety measure to ensure customers are staying 6 feet apart.

They installed the stickers Tuesday. They read, “We’re all in this together. Please wait here.”