DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dorothy Lane Market has added floor stickers to encourage social distancing while you pick up your groceries.
“When you spot the dot, please stop, and we’ll help you as soon as we can,” said store officials in a Facebook post.
Dorothy Lane is the latest grocery store to incorporate this type of safety measure to ensure customers are staying 6 feet apart.
They installed the stickers Tuesday. They read, “We’re all in this together. Please wait here.”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Public Health confirms 4th death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Miami County care facilities
- Mobile concerts lift spirits through song
- COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message of thanks on room window at Ohio clinic
- Sign of appreciation greets Dayton VA employees working through pandemic
- Dorothy Lane Market utilizes social distancing stickers to keep shoppers safe