1  of  3
Breaking News
Fourth person associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Miami County care facilities has died Flyer Obi Toppin to enter NBA Draft Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton give briefing
Closings
There are currently 110 active closings. Click for more details.

Dorothy Lane Market utilizes social distancing stickers to keep shoppers safe

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DLM stickers

Photo: Dorothy Lane Market via Facebook

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dorothy Lane Market has added floor stickers to encourage social distancing while you pick up your groceries.

“When you spot the dot, please stop, and we’ll help you as soon as we can,” said store officials in a Facebook post.

Dorothy Lane is the latest grocery store to incorporate this type of safety measure to ensure customers are staying 6 feet apart.

They installed the stickers Tuesday. They read, “We’re all in this together. Please wait here.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS