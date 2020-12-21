Donors help create respite rooms at hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As health care workers put in long hours caring for COVID-19 patients, some community members and businesses are giving back.

Several respite rooms have opened in Premier Health’s hospitals, stocked with food and furnishings donated by the community.

The respite rooms are “giving them a place to go in and take a breath so they can go right back at it and care for our patients,” said Jenny Lewis, president of the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation and the Good Samaritan Foundation, adding that the cafeteria is too far away for most hospital workers.

Lewis told 2 NEWS the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation has opened three respite rooms at its hospitals over the past few weeks, and three more are set to open this week.

The foundation has raised $55,000 to create the respite rooms, according to officials, and that’s aside from all the cards, food and other items received.

“We have white boards in the room, bulletin boards, and so we’re filling those up with notes from the community,” Lewis said. “It brings tears to my eyes when I read those.”

Related stories Local insurance agents raise more than $20k for Premier healthcare workers exhausted by pandemic

Several businesses are also showing their support for the health care industry.

Value City Furniture donated 16 recliners, about $4,000 worth of merchandise total, according to Alejandro Alvarez, chief marketing officer of American Signature, Inc., which owns Value City Furniture.

The health care workers appreciate the new spaces, Lewis said.

“I remind them that the community is behind you,” she said. “They truly appreciate what you’re doing.”

The foundation is hoping to open 11 respite rooms total, Lewis said.

To donate or support the project, click here.