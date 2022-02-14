DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While doctors are working to learn more about COVID-19 and how it impacts the heart, they are seeing patients with heart injuries after getting the virus.

Dr. Mouhamad H. Abdallah, MD, a cardiologist with Premier Health, said COVID-19 is known to cause lingering side effects, and problems with the heart is one of them.

“A lot of the patients who get admitted with COVID-19 and COVID pneumonia, perhaps the most common problem with hospitalized patients are irregular heart beats or arrhythmia,” Dr. Abdallah said.

Doctors here in the Miami Valley are also seeing inflammation in the heart and damage to the heart muscles in some patients.

“We have been detecting a trend that these diseases are becoming more common and they are definitely associated with other viruses, but way more with COVID-19 virus itself,” Dr. Abdallah said.

These problems are not specific to hospitalized patients; people who had mild cases of COVID-19 can also experience issues with their hearts.

“Some of our patients have had AFIB in outpatients symptoms. We screen them, we exam them, we do an EKG and we have been detecting some of these problems in the outpatient setting,” Dr. Abdallah explained.

Dr. Abdallah recommended going in for an exam if you continue to experience symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling or excessive fatigue.