Doctors recommending vaccination even if you’ve had the virus

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein is pleading with people to get the vaccine, as we continue to see a spike in cases due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant. “The virus is out there…it’s spreading rapidly in our counties. If you’re unvaccinated, even people in their 30’s and 40’s, we’re seeing a lot of people getting hospitalized,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Even if you’ve already had COVID-19 or other strains of the virus, Dr. Weinstein says it’s better to be safe than sorry. “The antibody protection that you get from vaccine appears to last a quite a lot longer than protection from having a previous COVID infection,” said Dr. Weinstein.

This week, Clark County Combined Health District Communications Coordinator Nate Smith reports the county’s seen more than 30 cases, an uptick from previous weeks. However, Smith says he’s happy to report an uptick in vaccination rates, with over 400 people getting vaccinated just this week.

“You see more and more cases, reports of hospitalizations on the increase. Then, the overwhelming data that supports the people most inclined to have a bad outcome as a result of contracting delta are those who are unvaccinated,” said Smith.

For people who are still undecided about the vaccine, Dr. Weinstein suggests getting it now before we see another surge like we did last year. “We’re nowhere near where we were in November, December, January in terms of the numbers, but we could be heading in that direction. We’re very concerned,” said Dr. Weinstein.