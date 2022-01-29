KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – As the omicron wave continues and other COVID-19 variants are found, a Kettering Health doctor is talking about why the booster shot will drive cases and hospitalizations down.

Kettering Health emergency physician Dr. Nancy Pook said the goal of the vaccine is to keep people out of the hospital, which is why the booster, and even an omicron-specific vaccine may be useful.

“It’s kind of encouraging to see for omicron itself, the booster seems to be effective about 90 percent of the time,” Pook said.

More than 6.5 million Ohioans have completed their initial vaccination series, of that, 49.27% have received a booster.

Dr. Pook said because antibodies wane over time, that booster is needed to fight against variants.

“Having fresh antibodies seems to be effective when you’re dealing with an acute illness, so that’s why the booster seems to be helping even against the variants,” Pook said.

Dr. Pook said even as the current omicron surge declines, health experts across the country are on the look out for when new variants appear, like the stealth omicron subvariant.

“You have to watch it over time to see if that will continue to create more disease or it will be swamped out by another virus variant,” Pook said.

An omicron-specific vaccine being developed by Moderna may not be available until after the current wave, but Dr. Pook said it’s a tool to anticipate what future mutations of the virus might be.

“There will be continual mutation of the genetic material within the virus, so trying to get ahead of the next big onslaught of omicron, as we don’t know whether it’s going to be severe or mild, is going to be important in terms of vaccine preparation,” Pook.

Dr. Pook said signs are looking like the Miami Valley is moving past its omicron peak, but she’s still urging for everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others because there will still be new cases in the region during the downhill slope.