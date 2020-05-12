Dixie Twin Drive-In to reopen May 12

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dixie Twin Drive-In will reopen Tuesday, May 12, along with countless businesses across the state of Ohio.
To kick off its reopening the drive-in will be showing movies released earlier this year. Screen one appears to be geared towards children and screen two for adults.
For a list of showings visit its Facebook.
