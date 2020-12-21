DeWine worries about post-Christmas COVID-19 surge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas just days away health leaders are asking Ohioans not to travel around the area unlike the trends we saw over the Thanksgiving holiday. Governor DeWine said Monday he is worried another surge in cases could be around the corner after the holiday season and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Compared to last year, there was a 60 to 70-percent reduction in people traveling for Thanksgiving. DeWine said some people did hold traditional Thanksgiving gatherings which resulted in some spread, but those appear to be exceptions. Most Ohioans did well limiting gatherings, according to DeWine.

But even with the vaccine rollout happening these last two weeks, DeWine is encourage Ohioans to take precautions seriously. “Some people start on New Year’s Eve and go through New Year’s so it’s a longer period of time, so we’re just asking Ohioans one more time to step up as the vaccines have started coming in and there’s also great hope, we’ve got to continue to stay focused on keeping this spread down,” DeWine said.

The governor said if we can get through Christmas and New Year’s without a significant surge, Ohio will be much better positioned to start 2021 against this virus.