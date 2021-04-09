DeWine visits Springfield vaccination site Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is making another stop at a Clark County vaccination site Friday.

DeWine will visit Konecranes Training Center in Springfield, a vaccination site for businesses Friday. The governor will speak with reporters after his visit.

WDTN.com will stream the Governor’s comments live when he speaks with reporters Friday morning. You can watch that event live in the player above.

Thursday, DeWine and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Department of Health, expressed concern at the increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, as more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to infiltrate the state.

“It’s clear that Ohio and the nation are enduring yet another wave of COVID-19, but … this time it’s being driven by new variants of the original virus,” Vanderhoff said. “We’re seeing this in the numbers.”