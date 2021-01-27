DeWine urges vaccination sites to use standby lists to avoid wasting doses

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine is urging all vaccination sites to have standby lists ready to go so leftover doses do not go to waste.

Several providers in the Miami Valley say they’re already using this system, including the Clark County Combined Health District, which has teamed up with Mercy Health to run a clinic inside the former JC Penney in Springfield.

“No wait, and the shot was easy peasy,” said Nancy Brown, a Bethel Township trustee who received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic Wednesday.

According to Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District, the site has vaccinated between 750 and 981 people per day this week, and so far, there have been very few no-shows or extra doses left over.

“Last week, we had one day where we had one,” Patterson said. “Another day we were perfect, and we had three another day.”

To prevent wasting those doses, Patterson said, his team puts people in the 1A and 1B groups unable to get appointments on a standby list each day of 10 to 20 people for either their first or second dose. They will receive a call at the end of the day if there are any doses available, he added.

“It’s very much a priority that we have not wasted a dose here,” he said. “We don’t intend to ever waste a dose.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. DeWine asked clinics to limit their backup lists to people in phases 1A and 1B but said they are allowed to give shots to any adult if they can’t find anyone in those groups to vaccinate.

In Clark County, appointments fill up quickly each week, Patterson said, with many people eager to get vaccinated.

“I have several friends that I have been encouraging and talking to, too, and some of them have gotten theirs already,” said Carolyn Hennigan, who received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. “I think it’s very important.”

The Clark County Combined Health District is scheduling appointments week-by-week once staff members learn how many doses of the vaccine will be available.

To see if any appointments are open, check the Clark County Combined Health District’s website or call 937-717-2439, Patterson said.