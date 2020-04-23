DeWine: ‘The buck stops with me’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine took to Facebook Wednesday night to voice his concern over some of the comments made against Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The comment was posted on the governor’s Facebook page around 9 pm Wednesday.

DeWine said in the post:

I am deeply concerned by the anti-Semitic sign at Ohio’s Statehouse during a recent protest rally. The sign was vile and disgusting. While even disgusting speech is constitutionally protected, it still demands condemnation. The recent Internet post by Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner, likening Ohio’s Department of Health Director’s actions to fight the corona virus to those taken by the Nazis in Germany during World War II, must also be condemned. The comments showed a complete lack of understanding of the Holocaust — made even more offensive by posting on Holocaust Memorial Day — and was a slur on a good, compassionate, and honorable person who has worked non-stop to save lives and protect her fellow citizens. Any complaints about the policy of this administration need to be directed at me. I am the office holder, and I appointed the Director. Ultimately, I am responsible for the decisions in regard to the corona virus. The buck stops with me. Governor Mike DeWIne

Protestors began gathering outside the Ohio Statehouse during DeWine’s daily afternoon briefings. They could be heard shouting “O-H-I-O! Acton’s got to go!” during the news conference on April 10.

2 NEWS airs the daily Coronavirus in Ohio briefings at 2 pm and you can watch them all live on WDTN.com. You can find full Coronavirus in Ohio coverage on our Coronavirus page.