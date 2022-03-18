COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Even as cases drop across the state, Ohio leaders are still working to keep medical facilities running smoothly.

On Friday, March 18, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order that will provide rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to medical facilities that provide services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, a release from DeWine’s Office said.

These facilities include hospice providers, nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities, the release said.

The funds will be provided as part of Executive Order 2022-03D. To read the full order, click here.