DeWine: Senate Bill 311 ‘is a disaster’

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine spoke out against a bill in the Ohio Legislature that would prohibit the Ohio Department of Health from issuing quarantine or isolation orders.

Senate Bill 311 was passed out of committee Thursday and is headed for the House floor. The bill specifically prohibits the Department of Health from issuing a general, mandatory statewide or regional quarantine or isolation order that applies to and is enforced against individuals who have not been either directly exposed to or medically diagnosed with the disease that is the subject of the order.

DeWine said in his Thursday news conference the bill would severely limit the ability of the Health Department to issue orders to prevent the spread of an infectious disease. “I know it’s well-intentioned by the General Assembly,” DeWine said, “but when you look at the ramifications, this is not a bill that can become law.”

SB 311 is a disaster. I know it's well-intended by the General Assembly, but when you look at the ramifications, this is not a bill that can become law. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

“It is imperative that we as Ohio’s leaders stand up for the constituents and businesses in our communities,” said State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro). “Senate Bill 311 is similar to House Bill 621, which was passed out of the House yesterday because it protects Ohioans and gives them the freedoms they deserve. Ohioans deserve more bills like this, and that is why I was proud to vote to pass Senate Bill 311 out of committee today. I look forward to voting to pass Senate Bill 311 out of the House later this afternoon.”

The legislation also allows the General Assembly to adopt a concurrent resolution to rescind certain Ohio Department of Health orders or rules for preventing the spread of contagious or infectious diseases.

You can read the full bill here.