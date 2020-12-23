DeWine outlines groups next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has identified the groups that will be next to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In a press conference on Wednesday, DeWine said individuals over the age of 65, people with severe developmental disorders and schoolchildren will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was clear that this is the most at-risk group,” said DeWine regarding people over age 65.

DeWine said people with sickle cell disease and Down syndrome are among those that will be included in the second group. Additional disorders will be listed out at a later date.

The governor said vaccines will be offered to schools that want to return to in-person learning. The vaccine would be given to staff members and other people who are around children.

He said the goal is for schools to return to in-person learning by March 1, 2020, but it is up to parents to decide if they want their children to return to the classroom.

DeWine also said he agrees with health experts including Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH chief medical officer, who advise schools to delay returning to in-person learning after the holidays. “It’s a great way to create a buffer between unintended holiday exposure,” said DeWine.

The next phase of vaccine distribution is expected to begin in the middle of January, with subgroups in the groups to be scheduled after that.