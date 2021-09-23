DeWine, ODH plan to make Pfizer booster doses available as soon as final approval given

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) plan to make booster doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine available to those available “as soon as practical,” following finalization by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This comes after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine to allow a single booster dose to be given at least six months after getting the first two doses.

Following that, a CDC advisory panel backed the recommendation for providing the vaccine to at-risk individuals, like people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

“Ohioans should rest assured that they will be able get their booster dose. As we have said since the beginning of the pandemic, our goal is to save lives,” DeWine said. “In alignment with federal partners, prioritization of specific high-risk groups will allow us to continue to save lives as we work toward getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”.

ODH is currently waiting for final action to be taken by the CDC, which would include detailed guidance on use of the booster dose. Once the CDC issues its final approval of the recommendations, vaccine providers will be able to offer boosters to eligible Ohioans.

For those interested in learning more or looking to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click here.