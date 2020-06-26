DeWine: More young people testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine raised concerns Thursday about the state’s spike in coronavirus cases, especially among young people.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. DeWine said he and other experts believe the increase in cases is not connected to the increase in testing.

“What you’re seeing in some of the counties in southwest Ohio is worrisome,” DeWine said. “And we can control that. And the way we control that is wear a mask out in public.”

According to Gov. DeWine, the nearly 900 new cases announced Thursday marks the state’s highest day-to-day increase since April.

Roughly 60 percent of those who tested positive are between the ages of 20 and 49, DeWine said. The average age of those infected with coronavirus has dropped from 51 in March to 42 in June.

“I’ve had friends who have had to go get tested,” said Danielle Vitale, a student at Wright State University. “People I know who have come in contact with people who were positive, so they had to get tested.”

With the number of cases growing, Vitale told 2 NEWS she’s nervous about the possibility of returning to campus this fall.

“I still haven’t gone out to eat at a restaurant,” Vitale said. “I still do the carryout or just make food at home. But I definitely have noticed my friends and family, they’re all going out a lot more.”

According to Dr. Steven Burdette, medical director of infection prevention at Miami Valley Hospital, more young people are getting tested compared to earlier in the pandemic. But it’s still important to take precautions, he said.

“If you’re going to a restaurant, eat outside if you can, socially distance, and if you’re in a situation where you cannot socially distance, you absolutely have to have a mask on,” Dr. Burdette said.

Gov. DeWine has also announced two new testing sites in Montgomery County: one in Dayton and another in Centerville. To find a testing location, click here.