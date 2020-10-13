DeWine: ‘It would appear that we could have a tough winter ahead of us’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine again urged Ohioans to be compliant with Ohio Department of Health guidelines as the state continues to see what he calls a “concerning” increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

Western Ohio continues to be the focal point of positive cases, something DeWine addressed last Friday when he visited Dayton with a similar message.

“Here is something we can control — wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings. Where we have had high mask usage, we have significantly reduced cases and spread,” DeWine said.

DeWine said that Ohioans could have a tough winter ahead of them. “We are already moving back inside. Cases are up. Positivity is up. Hospital admissions are up.”

The governor hit on President Trump’s initiative “Operation Warp Speed,” he said that judging by everything he has seen so far it will work “but the timing isn’t something Ohioans can control.”

“Things will get better, but in all likelihood, things will get worse before they get better. This virus is sneaky and cunning and won’t give up. It has a mind of its own,” DeWine said.

