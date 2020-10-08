DeWine: 96 percent of Ohioans live in Red, Orange counties

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has 18 counties currently at a Level 3 Public Emergency, which is the highest it has been since July 23, and 58 at a Level 2 Public Emergency, which is the highest it has ever been. 

Every county in the Miami Valley is currently in the red or orange, with Shelby and Logan County moving from yellow to orange.

“As of this week, 96% of us are living in a Red or Orange county. That’s 26% in our 18 Red counties and 70% in our Orange counties. Only 4% of Ohioans are in the 12 yellow counties,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The 18 counties in the red are:

  • Ashland 
  • Butler 
  • Fayette 
  • Hamilton 
  • Lawrence 
  • Madison 
  • Mahoning 
  • Marion 
  • Mercer 
  • Montgomery 
  • Muskingum
  • Pike 
  • Portage 
  • Putnam 
  • Richland
  • Ross  
  • Scioto  
  • Trumbull 

“In half of our new red counties, there are outbreaks related to funerals or weddings. In one example, there was a wedding where two grandfathers died due to COVID. Examples like these are absolutely heartbreaking,” said DeWine.

DeWine also said the positivity rate in the state is increasing. Ohio’s positivity rate has jumped to 3.9% and the 7-day rolling average is 3.3%.

“This reflects the ongoing increasing trend of virus spread that we are seeing throughout the state. These numbers are not good,” said DeWine.

Fayette, Madison and Marion counties are also in the top 20 of the state for occurrence as well.

