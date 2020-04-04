Closings
Detroit bus driver dies after emotional coronavirus warning

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WDIV)  A Detroit bus driver has died of COVID-19 after voicing his concerns about inadequate safety measures on the job.

Jason Hargrove posted a video complaining about coughing passengers, urging folks to “take this seriously” on March 21st.

Union president Glenn Tolbert said he’s devastated by Hargrove’s death.

Tolbert said buses are being cleaned more often and drivers were given gloves and a mask.

“It looks like we didn’t do enough,” Tolbert said.

