Debunking coronavirus misinformation

(NBC) – As concerns about the coronavirus spread, misinformation is spreading just as quickly.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, of New York, is answering some of the most common questions.

Are face masks necessary?

“If you’re walking down the street, if you’re not in the medical field, no, you don’t need to wear a mask. It really is not going to protect you against the coronavirus or any other virus.”

How contagious is this strain of coronavirus?

“So this strain of coronavirus, COVID-19 seems to be highly infectious, highly contagious and it’s usually spread if someone is coughing and sneezing and those particles get into your lungs, into your eyes, into your nose, into your mouth.”

How deadly is it?

“The mortality rate for the COVID-19 virus is estimated to be between two and four percent but we don’t know the exact details, the exact numbers because we don’t know the exact number of cases from all over the world.”

Do flu or pneumonia vaccines protect you from this?

“No, the influenza vaccine is to protect you against influenza a and influenza b. And the pneumonia vaccine is to help protect you against bacterial pneumonia.”

Others want to know if their pets could potentially spread the new coronavirus?

The World health organization says there’s no evidence dogs or cats can be infected or spread the virus.

Doctors say your best bet is personal hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, and if you feel sick, stay home.