Dayton wastewater treatment plant sees increases of COVID-19 viral gene copies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on the states efforts to monitor wastewater for traces of COVID-19, saying that researchers have seen a steady increase in viral gene copies at a wastewater treatment plant in Dayton.

The Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Water Resource Center all believe that Public Health believe that this can indicate an increase of cases in a given area. Public Health – Dayton Montgomery County has already been notified, according to the governor.

The state provides up-to-date information on wastewater tracking at the Ohio Coronavirus Wastewater Monitoring Network dashboard.