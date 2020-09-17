Dayton wastewater treatment plant sees increases of COVID-19 viral gene copies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on the states efforts to monitor wastewater for traces of COVID-19, saying that researchers have seen a steady increase in viral gene copies at a wastewater treatment plant in Dayton.

The Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Water Resource Center all believe that Public Health believe that this can indicate an increase of cases in a given area. Public Health – Dayton Montgomery County has already been notified, according to the governor.

The state provides up-to-date information on wastewater tracking at the Ohio Coronavirus Wastewater Monitoring Network dashboard.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS