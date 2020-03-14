Dayton VA Medical Center announces visitor restrictions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Effective immediately, the Dayton VA Medical Center and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are prohibiting visitors and members of the general public from entering the campus, unless they are directly assisting or caring for a Veteran, in order to limit coronavirus exposure risk.

An exception will continue to be made for Veterans in Hospice who have reached the final stages of their life. These visitors will be limited to the Veteran’s room only.

“These are not decisions that we’ve made lightly, and we are fully sympathetic to the hardship this may represent to some of our Veterans and their family members. However, these steps are absolutely necessary out of an abundance of caution for the continued safety of our nation’s heroes and the men and women who are dedicated to their health and well-being,” officials said in a release.

The restriction will be enforced at all gates in conjunction with the facility’s existing COVID-19 screening procedures.