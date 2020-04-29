Live Now
Dayton VA has free masks for veterans

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Veterans Association Medical Center is giving away thousands of masks to Veterans April 29 through May 1.

The masks are all handmade by employees and are available to pickup here.

Veterans in the region have already been called or will be called letting them know that they can pickup their free masks. According to the medical center, some veterans picked up theirs Tuesday, April 27.

