Dayton to hand out free masks at fire stations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is distributing free face masks to residents in an effort to help the community slow the spread of COVID-19.

The city is making packs of 10 masks available to households which can be picked up at any Dayton fire station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These will be available seven days a week until supplies are gone.

The people distributing the masks will need to see proof of residency before handing the masks out.

The masks are not washable but the city said that they can be used several times if stored in a cool, dry place when not in use.

Federal CARES Act funds are supporting the mask distribution by the city.

Dayton fire station locations:

