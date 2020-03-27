Dayton sterilization company donates alternative PPE

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Innovative Sterilization Technologies (IST) in is making a donation to of 500,000 filters, an alternate resource for personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare works and first responders.

The alternate PPE being provided by IST is a part of its patented ONE TRAY® sterilization containers, stating in a press release that the filters being provided offer the wearer protection against fluid and particulates.

IST said in its release that the filters are not meant to be a replacement for PPE devices, just as an alternative, and that facilities can determine whether they use them. The filters are used as a microbial and fluid barrier to maintain sterility after sterilization.

IST said that it has come come up with two potential uses for its donation:

A decontamination protective option.

An “over-mask” barrier that can be used as a cover to extend the usability of the PPE masks.

Scott Cohen, President and CEO of Innovative Sterilization Technologies said in the release that, “In this healthcare crisis, we realized that repurposing our unique filter design could potentially help with the current mask shortage occurring across the country. We will be donating these items to any facility in need, they just need to contact us and we will expedite them.”