Dayton sends all nonessential govt employees home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein has directed non-essential employees to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This is in response to the Ohio Department of Health’s stay-at-home order. The change was effective at the close of business on Monday, March 23, and continues for up to three weeks.

Dickstein said in a press release that City of Dayton staff have been working to identify and prioritize essential operations to ensure critical services continue.

“The City’s workforce includes some of the most dedicated people I know, who are committed to making Dayton a great place to live and work. While every position is necessary, City positions are designated as essential or non-essential according to our current and anticipated operational needs,” Dickstein said.

Police, Fire, Water, Aviation and Public Works as well as essential employees from other departments will continue to report to work. Staff who can work remotely have been instructed to do so. Employees who must come in to work will observe the state’s recommendations for social distancing and large gatherings.

Under the new Temporary Emergency Leave (TEL) policy, employees deemed non-essential will be allowed to use any accrued leave balance and/or “borrow” against future leave balance accruals for leave taken during the emergency.

The TEL policy affects approximately 650 employees.