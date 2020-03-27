Dayton restaurant hosts ‘Virtual Community Dinner’

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is inviting those in the Greater Dayton area to a “Virtual Community Dinner” on its Facebook page to help raise funds for Kettering Backpack to help fight child hunger.

The event will be active from Friday, March 27, until Saturday, March 28 and the owners at plan to donate 50 percent of all driver tips on delivery orders, 5 percent of all carry-out and delivery sales, 10 percent of all gift card sales and any in-kind donations from customers to the Kettering Backpack Program.

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a release to not worry about the tip donations, its employees will still be fairly compensated. All of the donations will help provide meals for the many students at home that rely on school breakfasts and lunches for nourishment.

“Like so many other local small businesses, we are trying to get creative on how we continue to support our employees and how we can best serve the community during this unprecedented time,” said owner, Dave Krites in a press release.

The owners hope this weekend will be the start of a trend they’re calling #DaytonDinesTogether, a push for the community to support local restaurants throughout the duration of the statewide shutdown.

“We were so used to seeing our regulars around their favorite ‘Table 34’ every night – we miss them!” Dave said. He asks those participating to post pictures gathered at your kitchen table to the restaurant’s Facebook page and to follow along to see others from the community doing the same.